Newport Gulls Host Families Needed

As we hit Late-May, preparations for the 2025 season are in full swing for the Newport Gulls. Director of Baseball Operations Eric Lindley, General Manager Chuck Paiva, Vice President Chris Patsos, and the entire Board of Directors are hard at work behind the scenes. And while much of the focus is on building a competitive roster and coaching staff, another critical roster still needs to be filled: our Host Families.

Coordinating host families is just as important-and just as challenging-as assembling the team itself, especially this time of year. The Gulls are actively seeking new families to join the Host Family Program for the upcoming season.

"Summer collegiate baseball has evolved significantly," said GM Chuck Paiva. "The transfer portal, moving the MLB Draft to July, and other changes have impacted how rosters are formed. Many of the players we commit to in the fall don't end up joining us, sometimes not deciding until just weeks before the season begins."

To help teams adapt, the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) has expanded the maximum roster size from 35 to 40 players. Just as player rosters change from year to year, so does our host family network. Host families

are the foundation of our organization. Newport is deeply grateful to all those who have opened their homes over the past 24 years. Their generosity has fostered unforgettable memories and lifelong friendships, as players pursue their dream of reaching the Major Leagues.

With the season just around the corner, the Gulls are calling on the community to help house these student-athletes. Players typically arrive the first weekend in June and depart after the season concludes in early to mid-August-about 11 weeks in total.

During that time, players are busy with team activities, including school visits, youth summer camps, and a packed 44-game schedule. While there are off days, much of their time is spent with the team, leaving minimal demands on host families beyond a welcoming home environment.

Robyn Buck, a host parent since 2023 had this to say, "We have loved our Gull host family experience for the past two years! It has provided us with the opportunity to share our home with upstanding young athletes during their stay in Newport in addition to giving us the opportunity to meet many new people. It has also given us a reason to regularly enjoy one of America's favorite pastimes in an historic ballpark close to home. The Gulls organization offers a first-rate experience on all levels. Being a host family has been a very rewarding experience with minimal effort or inconvenience."

If you're interested in learning more about becoming a host family, please contact us at gm@newportgulls.com. Opening Day is Wednesday, June 4th, and we can't wait to see everyone back at Cardines Field. Thank you to all of our past, present, and future host families-your support makes everything we do possible!

And as always...

GO GULLS!







