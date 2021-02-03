Newman's Return Highlights 2021 Dash Field Staff

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Chicago White Sox announced today that Ryan Newman will lead the Winston-Salem Dash in 2021. Pitching coach Danny Farquhar, hitting coach Mike Daniel, trainer Carson Wooten and performance coach Tim Rodmaker will join Newman, who previously managed the Dash to a 71-69 overall record in 2013.

In 2019, the 40-year-old was the manager for Low-A Kannapolis, where the club finished with an overall record of 64-74. Newman played collegiately at Scottsdale Community College (Ariz.) before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2002. The California native ended his three-year Minor League playing career with the Lynchburg Hillcats in 2004.

Following his playing days, Newman joined the coaching ranks in 2005 and made his debut as a manager with the rookie-level Oneonta Tigers (Detroit) in 2008. The following year he began his tenure with the White Sox, guiding the then-Bristol White Sox. After holding the same job in 2010, Newman worked with rookie-level Great Falls for the next two seasons, helping the Voyagers win the Pioneer League Championship in 2011.

Newman spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons as an assistant coach with Triple-A Charlotte, working with former Dash manager Joel Skinner, before becoming the manager for Double-A Birmingham in 2016. He held that role for the 2018 season, with a year managing the AZL White Sox sandwiched in between. His father, Jeff, spent nine seasons in the big leagues from 1976-1984, playing for Oakland and Boston.

A veteran of the big leagues for eight seasons, Farquhar will be in his first year as a pitching coach. The 32-year-old was drafted by Toronto in the 10th round in 2008, and he made his major league debut in 2011 with the Blue Jays. Farquhar later pitched in the Majors for the Seattle Mariners (2013-2015), Tampa Bay Rays (2016-2017) and the White Sox (2017-2018). He also spent time in the Yankees and Athletics system during his playing days. He finished his MLB career with a 10-15 record, 3.93 ERA and 309 strikeouts over 272.2 innings pitched and 253 appearances. After retiring in 2019, Farquhar joined the White Sox as a Minor League pitching coordinator.

Daniel has strong North Carolina ties. He graduated from South Mecklenburg High School in 2002 and UNC Chapel Hill in 2006. Daniel spent seven seasons as an outfielder in the Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves, and Colorado Rockies organizations.

Wooten joins the Dash staff after serving as the athletic trainer for Great Falls during the 2019 season.

Rodmaker has been in the White Sox organization since 2006, seeing time in Short Season-A Great Falls, Single-A Kannapolis, Double A Birmingham, and in Winston-Salem in 2013.

"We are thrilled to have Ryan Newman back in Winston-Salem," said Dash President C.J. Johnson. "His leadership and wealth of experience, along with the strong staff around him, will help continue the track record of on-field and player development success that our fans have come to expect."

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

