New York Drops Second Straight at Home to Ottawa 3-1

December 29, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEWARK, NJ - The Ottawa Charge snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Sirens on Sunday afternoon at Prudential Center. Emily Clark opened the scoring for the Charge at 6:15 of the first period, followed by second period goals from Shiann Darkangelo and Kateřina Mrázová, extending Ottawa's lead to 3-0 after 40 minutes. First overall pick Sarah Fillier scored the lone goal for the Sirens in the third period. She moves back into a tie atop the league's scoring race with Minnesota's Claire Thompson and teammate Alex Carpenter, who picked up an assist on New York's goal to extend her point streak to six games. Emerance Maschmeyer made 34 saves for her second win of the season.

QUOTES

Ottawa forward Emily Clark on playing in front of Emerance Maschmeyer in Ottawa and with Team Canada. "No matter the stage, I feel so confident playing in from of Emerance. We're so lucky to have her. She saves us so much. She played amazingly today, but obviously, that's a standard."

Charge Head Coach Carla MacLeod on holding New York's power play to no goals: "It all starts with strong goaltending. Emerance Maschmeyer had an incredible game today. Not only on penalty kills, but the entire duration of the game. We executed the details tonight and sometimes you just get a bit more fortunate."

Sirens forward Jill Saulnier on her first game back from LTIR: "Obviously it's nice to get back in the lineup. It's great because we have a great group of girls and fun staff. It's just been really nice to enjoy the presence of everybody, but obviously it's more exciting to be on the ice. I definitely won't be a hand model in my future, that's for sure. I am happy to be back out there and in some games."

Sirens Head Coach Greg Fargo: "It's certainly been a trend for us, getting down and having some slow starts to games over the course of the season so far. But ultimately, I think a lot of that had to do with how we started the game and being ready to go. I think we started on our heels a little bit and I give them a lot of credit, but we must find ways to start games, ready."

NOTABLES

Coming into the contest, Ottawa had lost three straight games with all three defeats coming in regulation. This was their first road win of the season in four games.

Emerance Maschmeyer now leads the PWHL with 145 saves and a .929 save percentage. She's one of three goaltenders this season to start five games, alongside New York's Corinne Schroeder-- who started for the Sirens today, making 19 saves in the loss-- and Boston's Aerin Frankel.

Emily Clark's second goal of the season opened the game's scoring for Ottawa for the second time in the team's six games this campaign. She leads the league in first goals with two, and the Charge have now scored first in four of their six games. Clark added an assist for her first multi-point game of the season and third of her career.

Shiann Darkangelo's second goal of the campaign has doubled her point total from the inaugural season when she recorded one assist in 24 games between Ottawa and Boston.

Kateřina Mrázová scored her first goal of the campaign after finishing fourth on the Charge with six goals in 23 games last season. She added an assist for her second multi-point game of the season and seventh of her career. She has six points in five games all-time against New York (1G, 5A).

Ottawa top scorer, forward Tereza Vanišová, recorded an assist and now has three points in her last two games (1G, 2A) and six points overall (3G, 3A).

Sarah Fillier's third goal of the season moved her into a tie for first in PWHL scoring with eight points in six games (3G, 5A). Alex Carpenter picked up a secondary assist, bringing her to eight points on the season, and earning her a share of the scoring lead (4G, 4A). Minnesota defender Claire Thompson also has eight points in six games (1G, 7A).

Carpenter extended her point streak to six straight games to open the 2024-25 season. She has points in nine straight games dating back to last season.

New York rookie forward Elle Hartje recorded her third assist in her last two games played.

New York's Jessie Eldridge and Abby Roque led the game with six shots on goal apiece. Roque led the game with 12 face-off wins on 16 attempts.

Ottawa rookie defender Ronja Savolainen became the first player in the PWHL to record five minor penalties on the season. The Charge are tied for the league lead with 21 minor penalties in five games.

New York forward Jill Saulnier returned to the lineup for the first time since the team's season opener following a stint on LTIR. She was credited with 6:44 minutes played and one hit.

New York was held without a goal in the first two periods for the first time all season.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Ottawa 1 2 0 - 3

New York 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period-1, Ottawa, Clark 2 (Mrázová), 6:15. Penalties-Savolainen Ott (holding), 8:58; Hughes Ott (tripping), 14:52.

2nd Period-2, Ottawa, Darkangelo 2 (Vanišová, Markowski), 3:26. 3, Ottawa, Mrázová 1 (Clark, Jenner), 6:53. Penalties-Mrázová Ott (interference), 0:53; Bourbonnais Ny (slashing), 12:21; Rosenthal Ny (delay of game), 15:28; Vanišová Ott (tripping), 17:27.

3rd Period-4, New York, Fillier 3 (Hartje, Carpenter), 0:23. Penalties-Zandee-Hart Ny (tripping), 10:32.

Shots on Goal-Ottawa 10-6-6-22. New York 9-13-13-35.

Power Play Opportunities-Ottawa 0 / 3; New York 0 / 4.

Goalies-Ottawa, Maschmeyer 2-2-0-1 (35 shots-34 saves). New York, Schroeder 3-2-0-0 (22 shots-19 saves).

A-2,946

THREE STARS

1. Emerance Maschmeyer (OTT) 34 SV

2. Emily Clark (OTT) 1G, 1A

3. Sarah Fillier (NY) 1G

STANDINGS

New York (2-1-1-2) - 9PTS - 3rd Place

Ottawa (2-0-1-3) - 7 PTS - 4th Place (Tied)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Ottawa: Tuesday, December 31 at Toronto at 7:00 p.m. ET

New York: Saturday, January 4 at Minnesota at 2:00 p.m. ET

