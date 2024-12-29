Sirens Welcome Back Forward Jill Saulnier
December 29, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
New York Sirens News Release
NEW YORK - The New York Sirens have announced the return of forward Jill Saulnier ahead of this afternoon's game at 1:00 p.m. ET at Prudential Center against the Ottawa Charge.
Saulnier has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) following an upper body injury sustained in the team's opening game against Minnesota on Dec. 1. The Halifax, NS native recorded one goal and one assist in 18 games for New York during the PWHL's inaugural season.
In a corresponding roster move, the Sirens have placed forward Kayla Vespa on the team's Reserve Player list.
• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2024
- Sirens Welcome Back Forward Jill Saulnier - New York Sirens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Sirens Stories
- Sirens Welcome Back Forward Jill Saulnier
- New York Sirens to Host Mental Health Awareness Game on Sunday against the Ottawa Charge
- Minnesota Holds Onto First Place with a 4-3 Shootout Win over New York
- New York Sirens to Host Holiday Game on Sunday, December 22 against Minnesota
- New York Sirens Secure Victory in Home Opener, Topping Toronto Sceptres 4-2