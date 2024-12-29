Sirens Welcome Back Forward Jill Saulnier

December 29, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens have announced the return of forward Jill Saulnier ahead of this afternoon's game at 1:00 p.m. ET at Prudential Center against the Ottawa Charge.

Saulnier has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) following an upper body injury sustained in the team's opening game against Minnesota on Dec. 1. The Halifax, NS native recorded one goal and one assist in 18 games for New York during the PWHL's inaugural season.

In a corresponding roster move, the Sirens have placed forward Kayla Vespa on the team's Reserve Player list.

