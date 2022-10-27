New Time: Wahooloween at Blue Wahoos Stadium to Start at 2 PM

PENSACOLA, FL - Due to the likelihood of rain on Saturday evening, Wahooloween at Blue Wahoos Stadium will begin at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 29.

"Wahooloween is one of our favorite annual community events, bringing families from across the Panhandle for a fun and friendly evening of trick-or-treating and a film at the ballpark," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "After consulting with our weather partners at WKRG News 5, we have decided to move the event up to begin at 2:00 PM to ensure a safe, dry, and fun environment for guests."

Originally scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM, the trick-or-treating portion of Wahooloween will begin at 2:00 PM on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium. A showing of the Halloween classic film Hocus Pocus will begin at 3:00 PM.

Guests are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes, and more than 30 local vendors are scheduled to hand out candy and treats during the trick-or-treating. During the film, guests can choose to sit in the stands at the ballpark or bring a blanket to enjoy the movie from the field. Tickets are $7 and available at BlueWahoos.com.

The stadium's showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show remains scheduled for Friday, October 28 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available at BlueWahoos.com for $20.

