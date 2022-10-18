New Midlands Tradition, Fireflies Holiday Lights, Announced

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that Segra Park will now be home to a new Midlands holiday tradition, Fireflies Holiday Lights. This holiday season, Segra Park will be decked out with over one million LED lights, featuring 10 themed areas, on 42 nights throughout November and December. Fireflies Holidays Lights will be open daily from Saturday, November 19 through Sunday, December 31, excluding Thanksgiving Day (November 24) and Christmas Day (December 25). Holiday shopping, kids crafts and activities, and incredible holiday-themed food and drinks will take place during the event throughout the winter. Santa Claus and Mason, the Fireflies mascot, will be on-hand for select evenings throughout the 42 nights of lights.

Hours of operations for Fireflies Holiday Lights will be 6-9 pm Sunday-Thursday and 6-10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Beginning December 17, as we get closer to the Christmas Holiday, the park will be open from 6-10 pm every night of operation. On New Year's Eve (December 31) hours of operation will be 5-8 pm and will feature a kids "ball drop" at 7 pm.

All tickets for the event will be general admission but will follow a variable pricing guide. Ticket pricing will be as follows:

November 19 - December 16:

Kids Tickets (ages 3-12):

Sunday-Thursday: $9

Friday & Saturday: $11

Adult Tickets:

Sunday-Thursday: $12

Friday & Saturday: $14

December 17 - December 31:

Kids Tickets (ages 3-12): $12

Adult Tickets: $16

Kids 2 years of age and younger will receive free entry to Fireflies Holiday Lights. All Military members (both active and retired), Seniors (65+) and First Responders will receive $2 off admission every night of Fireflies Holiday Lights. Fireflies Season Ticket Members and Fireflies Kids Club Members will receive specialty admission prices November 19 through December 16. Season Ticket Members can contact their Fireflies Ticket Account Manager to learn more. Fireflies Kids Club Members will receive more information on how to take advantage of this specialty pricing in the coming days. All Fireflies Holiday Lights Tickets must be purchased online. Tickets will not be available for purchase in person at the Fireflies Box Office. There will also be specialty pricing and rewards for groups of 15 or more to attend Fireflies Holiday Lights. For pricing and more information, call the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487, or email sales@columbiafireflies.com to book your holiday lights group outing. Tickets for all 42 nights of Fireflies Holiday Lights will go on sale this Thursday, October 20 at 10 am and will be available for purchase at FirefliesTickets.com.

All information about Fireflies Holiday Lights, including the above and more, can be found online at FirefliesHolidayLights.com.

"Our goal is to help make Columbia a Christmas lights destination along with all of the other great holiday light displays across the Midlands," said Fireflies Team President, Brad Shank. "This is a unique new way for us to invite our local community along with guests from across the state of South Carolina out to Segra Park during the winter months and our team is excited to show a creative way to celebrate the holidays in the BullStreet District."

After the gates open at 6 pm, fans can stroll throughout concourse areas and even walk on the field to see the dazzling lights set up throughout the ballpark. Throughout the night, the lights will sync to holiday music showcasing a ballpark-wide light show spectacular. While enjoying the lights, fans can also visit concessions stands serving traditional ballpark fare, as well as some new specialty holiday items including S'mores Kits. Festive holiday drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, will also be available for purchase every night. In addition to the Mason Jar Team store, guests will also be able to shop local holiday vendors to help check off some items on their Christmas shopping lists. Vendors looking to have booth space can contact Jason Haller at jhaller@columbiafireflies.com.

Throughout the 42 nights, individual days of the week will each feature a special promotion. Each week will kick-off with Mason Monday, the only day of the week Mason will be in attendance to take holiday photos with kids and families. Each Tuesday of the lights will feature a Lights Scavenger Hunt with the winners earning an exclusive Fireflies Holiday Lights gift. Sticking to Segra Park traditions, fans can bring their dogs with them to the lights on Wednesdays for WLTX Winter Wag-Alongs. Thursdays will feature Ugly Christmas Sweater Drink Specials, meaning half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas throughout the evening. Every Friday will have a Kids Craft Corner presented by The Home Depot. On Sundays Kids Eat Free and each child under the age of 12 will get a voucher for a free hot dog and a drink upon entry.

Saturdays at Fireflies Holiday Lights will be Santa Saturdays for which Santa will be available for photos and to hear Christmas wishes 6:30 to 9:30pm. Along with each Saturday, Santa will also be in attendance on Wednesday, December 21 to take pictures with all the good dogs, Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23 leading into the holiday. Santa will not be in attendance on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) as he will be busy flying around the globe delivering presents to all the children. That night, Segra Park will play host to a special Christmas Eve Pajama Party, allowing children and families to come decked out in their best matching holiday pajamas before jumping straight into bed, eager for the arrival of jolly, old Saint Nick.

As previously mentioned, Fireflies Holiday Lights hours will vary on New Years Eve. The event will be open 5pm to 8pm and feature an early New Year's Eve Kids Ball Drop at 7pm, complete with a sparkling cider toast to ring in the New Year.

"Promotions and theme nights are some of the most beloved parts of Fireflies baseball, so it only felt right to carry those fan favorite traditions into the holiday season for Fireflies Holiday Lights," said Ashlie DeCarlo, Director of Marketing for the Fireflies. "Our team is excited to show the community our festive spirit and bring a Minor League Baseball twist to a classic holiday family event."

Segra Park will remain a cashless facility for the event. Fans who bring cash can purchase gift cards at guest services to use at concession stands and the team store. The Fireflies clear bag policy will also remain in effect for this event. Parking for Fireflies Holiday Lights will be located in the Freed Street Parking Deck on the corner directly across from main plaza of Segra Park. Parking rates for the Freed Street Parking Deck will be announced soon and will be updated online as soon as they are available. ADA Accessible parking spots will be available in the Freed Street Parking Deck as well as in the parking lot beyond the right field fence with access off Barnwell Street. Additional parking for the Fireflies Holiday Lights will also be available along the surface streets surrounding Segra Park throughout the BullStreet District and will be first come, first serve.

For more information on the holiday lights, fans can visit FirefliesHolidayLights.com. The website features hours of operation, a promotional schedule for the event, frequently asked questions, event sponsorship and vendor information, and all ticket pricing information. Tickets for Fireflies Holiday Lights go on sale Thursday, October 20 at 10 am.

