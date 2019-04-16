New Jersey Jackals to Hold Open Tryout on May 4, 2019

Little Falls, NJ - Today the New Jersey Jackals announce there will be an open tryout at Yogi Berra Stadium on Saturday, May 4th. The tryout will take place from 10am-4pm and players are invited to try out for all positions.

"In all my years in baseball, I've learned two undeniable truths. A good ballplayer can come from anywhere. In addition, the biggest regret you could have in life is for the time you had a chance to reach back and go for a dream, and not take it," Jackals Manager Brooks Carey said. "If you're looking to take that shot and maybe become a Jackal, my coaches and I invite you to come to "The House That Yogi Built" and show us what you got."

In order to participate, players are required to bring their own equipment and pay a registration fee of $75. Additional information on the tryout can be found at canamleague.com or by calling 973-746-7434.

