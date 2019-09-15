New Jersey Jackals: 2019 Can-Am League Champions

The New Jersey Jackals won their first ever Can-Am League championship as they defeated Sussex County in game four of the title series by the score of 8-7. New Jersey had an 8-2 lead through 3 1/2 innings of play before having to hold off a furious rally by the Miners to claim the championship.

The Jackals pounded out 11 hits in the contest with four batters having multi-hit games. New Jersey DH Richard Stock led the way going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Jackals SS Santiago Chirino and CF David Harris each collected a pair of hits and a run while LF Alfredo Marte drove in two runs and went 2-for-5.

New Jersey pitcher Reece Karalus tossed two innings of relief and grabbed his third win of the postseason. Karalus (3-0) allowed an earned run on two hits and struck out two batters. Jackals closer Dylan Brammer threw three shutout innings and notched his fourth save. Brammer fanned four batters and left the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to end the contest.

For Sussex County in the losing effort, LF Jose Brizuela had a 2-for-5 night with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI.

