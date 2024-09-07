New Jersey Finishes Preseason with Overtime Loss

September 7, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Jersey Titans failed to hold a lead with under 10 minutes to play in the third period before succumbing in overtime to the Danbury Jr Hat Tricks, falling by a score of 5-4 in New Jersey's preseason finale.

The Titans got the start to the game they wanted, when Owen Leahy scored a shorthanded goal just over six minutes into the game. Sacred Heart commit Jack Hillier picked up the lone assist on Leahy's first of the preseason. New Jersey then doubled their lead at the 13:28 mark when Shawn Leary found the back of the net, assisted by Nikita Meshcheryakov and James Schneid. Danbury would get one back with under three minutes to play in the period, sending the Titans into the first intermission holding a 2-1 lead.

An entertaining second period began with the Jr Hat Tricks tying the game 70 seconds into the middle stanza to draw level at 2 apiece. But, 55 seconds later, Ryan Shaw restored the one goal lead off a feed from Lazarus Ebanoidze. However, Danbury responded again 37 seconds later to tie the game at 3-3 to conclude the scoring in the period. The Titans could not convert on three power play opportunities as the period progressed, and the teams went into the third period tied, though New Jersey did outshoot Danbury 15-7.

Despite both teams playing more conservatively, the Titans were able to again produce 15 shots on goal in the final regulation period. Ryan Friedman scored with 9:10 remaining to put New Jersey in front once more, with Scheid picking up his second assist of the game. Once more, however, the Titans' defense could not hold, and the Jr Hat Tricks tied the game at 4 with 5:37 remaining to send the game to overtime. Danbury then scored the game winner 1:12 into the extra frame to send the home crowd away disappointed.

With the overtime loss, the Titans conclude their preseason with a record of 0-1-1. They will look to regroup and prepare for their season opener on Friday, September 13th, when they begin the 2024-25 campaign on the road against the Rochester Jr Americans. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:00pm in Western New York, and Zak McGinniss will once again be behind the microphone on NAHLtv.

