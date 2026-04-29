New England Woke Up. Anthem Refused to Quit: New England vs. Anthem RC: Week 5 MLR 2026 Highlights

Published on April 29, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video







New England led by 26. Anthem RC didn't stop believing. Could they pull off the comeback? Find out







Major League Rugby Stories from April 29, 2026

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