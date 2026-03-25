New England Revolution II Sign Defender Jared Smith
Published on March 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
New England Revolution II News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II has signed defender Jared Smith to a one-year professional contract for the remainder of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, with a club option for the 2027 season.
Smith, 23, signs his first professional contract after spending parts of five seasons with Western Mass Pioneers in USL League Two (2021-25), where he totaled one goal and 17 assists over 52 appearances, 39 of them starts. In 2025, Smith recorded one goal and one assist in 14 matches, including 10 starts, netting his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw to Black Rock FC on June 16. In 2024, Smith tallied a career-high 10 helpers, while starting all 16 of his appearances.
A native of Longmeadow, Mass., Smith enjoyed a collegiate career that included stints at Quinnipiac University (2020-22) and Seton Hall University (2023-24). As a senior in 2024, Smith led the Pirates with four goals and featured in all 18 regular season matches, while logging the fourth-most minutes played on the team (1,348). The left back also helped anchor a defensive unit that posted eight clean sheets. In the 2023 campaign, Smith added two goals and five assists over 15 matches, seven starts, and delivered two multi-assist performances.
Prior to Seton Hall, Smith began his collegiate career at Quinnipiac, where he registered two goals and seven assists across 40 appearances, 22 of them starts. Smith finished the 2022 season with a collegiate career-best six assists, while scoring one goal over 1,497 minutes played, the second most on the team. Defensively, Smith helped the Bobcats secure eight clean sheets that same season.
Smith and Revolution II will resume the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign on Sunday, April 12, hosting Red Bull New York II at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform.
TRANSACTION: New England Revolution II sign defender Jared Smith to a one-year professional contract for the remainder of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, with a club option for the 2027 season, on March 25, 2026.
JARED SMITH
Position: Defender
Date of Birth: June 17, 2002 (Springfield, Mass.)
Hometown: Longmeadow, Mass.
Height: 6-0
Weight: 185
College: Seton Hall University (2023-2024), Quinnipiac University (2020-2022)
Nationality: United States
How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II on March 25, 2026.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 25, 2026
- New England Revolution II Sign Defender Jared Smith - New England Revolution II
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