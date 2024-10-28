NC Courage to Hold Silent Auction for Hurricane Relief Saturday

October 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage will host a silent auction to benefit the United Way's hurricane relief efforts in western North Carolina during the team's home match this Saturday, November 2.

Including signed memorabilia from international sports icons Naomi Osaka, Steph Curry, and more, all proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to the United Way's emergency relief fund established to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The online auction will be open to the public with shipping and pick-up options available. Bidding will open alongside gates to the Courage match at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday and run until Monday, November 4, at 9 a.m. ET. Items will be displayed on the concourse inside the northwest gate on match day, though attendance is not required for bidding.

Items for bid include:

Steph Curry signed jersey

Naomi Osaka signed tennis racket

Naomi Osaka signed dress

Ons Jabeur signed tennis racket

NC Courage Fan Pack: Four (4) 2025 season tickets, team-signed ball, $500 merchandise voucher

Anson Dorrance signed soccer ball

Charlotte Hornets 2024-25 team-signed memorabilia

Carolina Panthers signed memorabilia

Charlotte FC 2025 luxury suite with $500 concessions voucher

Additional items may be added before the auction. Any updates will be announced via the Courage's social media channels. Limited tickets are still available for Saturday's match.

