NBC Sports Washington to Broadcast Hershey Playoff Games; Caps to Host Watch Party at District E on Thursday

ARLINGTON, Va. -NBC Sports Washington today announced it will present live broadcast coverage of the Washington Capitals AHL affiliate Hershey Bears playoff games during the Eastern Conference Final versus the Rochester Americans, beginning with Game 2 on Thursday at 7 p.m.

NBC Sports Washington partnered with FOX43 and the Bears to provide live simulcast coverage of the club's best-of-seven series versus Rochester. The AHL's oldest rivalry renewed this week with a trip to the Calder Cup Finals on the line, with Rochester leading 1-0 in the best of seven series.

The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals schedule:

Game 2 - Thursday, May 25 vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.

Game 3 - Saturday, May 27 at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Game 4 - Monday, May 29 at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

*Game 5 - Wednesday, May 31 vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.

*Game 6 - Friday, June 2 at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

* Game 7 - Monday, June 5 vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.

* if necessary; dates and channels are subject to change

The Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, will team up with FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski on the call, while FOX43's Andrew Kalista and AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux will provide intermission analysis during home game broadcasts. All Hershey playoff games will continue to be heard on Caps Radio 24/7.

In addition, fans are invited to a watch party at District E Powered by Ticketmaster on Thursday, located in Gallery Place adjacent to Capital One Arena. The semi-final game will be shown on the large wall-to-wall video screen at District E, as well as televisions in District Bites, the bar and restaurant area. An extended happy hour with food and drink specials will be available throughout the game, including $7 drafts and $10 appetizers. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the game beginning at 7 p.m.

