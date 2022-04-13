Naturals Take Home Opener 8-6 over Wichita

April 13, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - An eight-run fifth inning and strong relief pitching in the second half of the game combined to propel the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 8-6 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark.

The first eight Naturals of the game all reached base and came around to score, the only runs the team scored all night. The bottom of the first inning opened with a Maikel Garcia walk and Nick Loftin single. Michael Massey singled Garcia in, then he and Loftin came around on a Wichita error that put Sebastian Rivero on first base.

Seuly Matias walked prior to Rivero reaching and after the error, John Rave singled to load the bases. Nate Eaton singled home Matias and with the bases still loaded, Jake Means doubled everyone home, at the time pushing the Naturals lead to 7-0. Means scored on a single from Loftin, his second of the inning to put the Naturals up by eight in the first.

Asa Lacy started on the mound for Northwest Arkansas, striking out six across four innings in his Double-A debut. The Wind Surge struck Lacy for three runs in the fourth and then reliever Dante Biasi for three more in the fifth, but Biasi kept them off the board over the sixth and seventh to earn the win. Andres Sotillet entered the game in the eighth and pitched two scoreless frames to pick up his first save of the year.

Right-hander Alec Marsh will have the ball on the mound for the Naturals on Wednesday in game two of the week-long series with Wichita. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. CT from Arvest Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.