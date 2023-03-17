Naturals Announce Saturday Team Store Hours and an Arvest Ballpark VIP Access Event on March 25th

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce Saturday hours for the Naturals Team Store as well as a FREE Arvest Ballpark VIP Access event on Saturday, March 25th from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. for fans to enjoy in advance of Opening Night on April 6th.

The Naturals Team Store at Arvest Ballpark will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. each of the next three Saturdays: Saturday, March 18th; Saturday, March 25th; and Saturday, April 1st. In addition to Saturdays, the Team Store is also open 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

On Saturday, March 25th, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will be hosting an Arvest Ballpark VIP Access event from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. The Team Store and the Box Office will be open that day from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. while the FREE access event will run from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

FREE VIP Access Areas Include:

Ballpark Batting Cages

Fans are encouraged to bring their own bats and helmets for the cages.

Speed Pitch on Concourse*

Arvest Ballpark Train*

Kids Playground*

Guided Tours of Arvest Ballpark

*Weather permitting for outside activities. All of the above will be available from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Any fan that purchases a ticket in-person on Saturday, March 25th between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. will be automatically entered into a drawing to win one (1) FREE suite rental and a first pitch opportunity at your chosen suite game. The winner will be randomly selected and contacted by a Naturals representative the week of March 27th to schedule their outing.

The 2023 Naturals will debut at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 6th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Affiliate of the Oakland A's) on Opening Night.

