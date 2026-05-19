Nate Miller Is Fired up in Boise!!!
Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video
Athletic Club Boise came back from two goals down to win 4-3 over Monterey Bay FC in a thrilling match at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium as Thomas Amang scored the winner in the 86th minute with the first-year expansion side claiming five points against USL Championship opposition in Group 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.
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