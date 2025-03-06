Nashville Kats Notebook: Week Two of Camp

March 6, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







As training camps conclude across Arena Football One, rosters are beginning to take shape. The Nashville Kats have 24 roster spots up for grabs amongst 30-plus athletes. The competition has been fierce and fast-flowing throughout Nashville's various roster battles. Coach Darren Arbet and the Kats are preparing for a Week 0 matchup against the Southwest Kansas Storm streaming exclusively on EvergreenNOW this Saturday!

qb check-in

When we last heard from Coach Arbet, he mentioned that both Quarterbacks, Kory Curtis and Jake Dunniway, had looked phenomenal in camp. It seems like Kats fans will get to see both signal-callers under center on Saturday, according to Arbet "Yes, both [quarterbacks] will play."

new players in the fold

As is the case with the other eight AF1 franchises, roster construction is fluid at this point. Whether it be newly signed players being brought in, players being released or waived, or injuries, rosters are changing daily throughout the league. Joining Nashville in camp are newcomers Wide Receiver Dezmon Epps and Offensive Lineman Justin Cook. Coach Arbet spoke of Epps over the weekend, saying "He's a smart and athletic Arena player who will help our football team." The addition of Epps gives Nashville a speed element who can also contribute heavily on special teams. Arbet commented on the signing of Cook, adding "[He's] a big, athletic offensive lineman who can catch the football." Watch for both Epps and Cook to make big plays for the Kats this season under Coach Arbet's tutelage.

assistant coaches in nashville

The Kats will be led by Coach Arbet's regime which includes Offensive Coordinator Chris McKinney, Defensive Coordinator Terrence Foster, Wide Receivers Coach Terrance Quattlebaum, Offensive/Defensive Line Coach Kerry Foster, and Assistant OL/DL Coach Tramont Lawless. Collectively, this group has a wealth of knowledge coaching Arena football, and they will be looking to get the best out of each Kats player this season.

arbet's final thoughts

With the proverbial clock winding down toward a Week 0 clash with Southwest Kansas, Coach Arbet's message to Kats fans was simple "We're going to play hard. Make adjustments [and] see what happens." Kickoff is set for 5:00PM MST from United Wireless Arena, and AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher will be in attendance!

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from March 6, 2025

Nashville Kats Notebook: Week Two of Camp - Nashville Kats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.