Wolfpack Confirms Commitment to AF1

March 6, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Washington Wolfpack News Release







The Washington Wolfpack is committed and looking forward to playing in the AF1 in the 2025 season. The Washington Wolfpack formed with the goal of building something special for the Everett community. Our objectives were to build a passionate fan base, create an opportunity for professional athletes to compete and advance their career and to introduce the great sport of Arena Football to a new generation of fans. As an ownership group, we are extremely proud of where we have come.

As an ownership group, we have worked hand in hand with the other teams in the AF1 as well as our CEO Jerry Kurz and our Commissioner Jeff Fisher to build the AF1 into the best league that it can be. We are excited about the league's partnership with Evergreen Now and VICE TV.

Our season kicks off at 4:00pm Sunday March 16th against the Billings Outlaws. Tickets are on sale at the Angel of the Winds Arena.

Head Coach Jr Wells has put together an impressive team and we intend to make a statement and compete to bring a championship to Everett.

#OneCommunity isn't just a slogan, it is our operating philosophy. To our season ticket holders, fans, advertising partners, staff, volunteers, service providers, we say Thank You for your support and we can't wait to see all your faces in the arena.

