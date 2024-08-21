NA Now: Janesville Jets

August 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Janesville Jets YouTube Video







Janesville Jets head coach Brett Wall talks about his playing and coaching experience at the NCAA level and the type of style he wants to see the Jets play this season.

Our Website https://nahl.com/ Watch live games here https://nahltv.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nahlhockey/ X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/NAHLHockey FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/NorthAmericanHockeyLeague

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2024

Liam Beerman Commits to Play Division I Hockey - Anchorage Wolverines

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.