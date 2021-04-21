Mussels Announce 2021 Promotional Schedule

April 21, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are ecstatic to offer a jam-packed promotional schedule to the fans of Southwest Florida in 2021.

The Mussels are celebrating the return of summer baseball to the region with 13 fireworks shows, 11 free giveaways, over 20 theme nights and so much more! The Mussels will also offer weekly promotions to give fans special discounts and some new and exciting offers.

Individual tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. on MightyMussels.com. Ticket packages are available now by calling (239) 768-4210.

Post-game fireworks will take place after all ten Friday night contests, as well as on Opening Night (May 11) and Fourth of July weekend (July 2-4).

In addition to fireworks on Opening Night, the Mussels will be giving away magnet schedules while also guaranteeing a win! If the Mussels fail to convert on their promise of a "guaranteed win," everyone in attendance will receive a free ticket to the following game on May 12.

Later on the season-opening homestand, the Mussels will celebrate FSW Night (May 13) and Star Wars Night (May 14). The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mussel Man bobblehead on Saturday, May 15. Plus, the Mussels will honor all first responders on Opening Weekend! All first responders can get a $5 ticket for the games on May 14-16 by showing their employee ID at the Mussels Box office - as we thank them for all they've done to keep us safe during the past year-plus of uncertainty.

You won't want to miss the return of fan-favorite "The Office" Night! Fans will get the chance to meet Meredith (Kate Flannery), who will be doing a meet n' greet during the game!

Another highlight of the 2021 season will be our Independence Day Weekend Celebration. We will light up the skies with fireworks following the games on Friday, July 2nd, Saturday, July 3rd and the biggest fireworks show in Hammond Stadium history on Sunday, July 4th!

Weekly promotions are listed below:

2 for 1 Tuesdays - Fans receive buy one, get one hot dogs, draft beer and soda

Humana Mussels Wednesdays/Dollar Dogs - Ticket Package Available for Seniors (Ages 62+) plus $1 hot dogs!

Thirsty Thursdays - $1 & $2 beer specials

Fireworks Fridays - Happy Hour specials on Wicked Dolphin spirits at the Salty Crab/Wicked Dolphin Bar, Post-Game Fireworks show

Giveaway Saturday - Free Giveaway and Bark in the Park (Dog-Friendly nights)

Sunday Brunch - All-You-Can-Eat Brunch from 11am until 1pm, Kids Run the Bases

Hammond Stadium will begin the season allowing approximately 28 percent capacity while following appropriate social distancing and mask policies. Fans will be required to wear masks in all areas of the stadium, except when eating or drinking in their seat.

The Mussels are set to being the season in Bradenton at 6:05 p.m. on May 4. First pitch of the Mussels' homer opener at Hammond Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from April 21, 2021

Mussels Announce 2021 Promotional Schedule - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.