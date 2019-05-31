Murray Hurls a Quality Start in a Dunedin Victory in Clearwater

May 31, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





CLEAREWATER, FL - The starting staff for Dunedin has posted a 2.45 ERA in the last 12 games and righty Joey Murray continued the trend with a six inning performance in Dunedin's 3-1 win.

Coming off a win last weekend against Florida, Murray tossed six innings, struck out eight, and at one point fanned six of eight from the second to the fifth.

The Blue Jays scratched across two runs in the top of the first. Logan Warmoth started the rally with a one out walk. Cullen Large smacked a single to left to put two aboard for Alejandro Kirk. Kirk checked into the game with a .365 batting average in a Dunedin uniform and delivered with a bouncer that snuck through into center for a hit allowing Warmoth to score from second. On the play, Matt Vierling attempted to thrown out Cullen Large going from first to third and the thrown skipped to the side wall on the third base side. Large popped up and scampered home for the second run and give the D-Jays the 2-0 lead.

The lone blemish on the line of Murray was a solo homerun that was smacked to left by Jake Scheiner in the fifth. But the bullpen combination of right-handers Connor Law and Dany Jimenez hurled three scoreless innings, scattering just two hits in the final three frames.

Cullen Large smacked a double over the leaping center-fielder Matt Vierling to move into scoring position in the top of the seventh. Alejandro Kirk laced a double down the right field line exchanging places and driving in Large to pad Dunedin's lead to 3-1 after six and a half.

The combination of Cullen Large and Alejandro Kirk out of the number three and four spots in the Blue Jays order combined to go six for eight with two runs driven in. Game two of the series will commence tomorrow evening from Spectrum Field in Clearwater. RHP Turner Larkins (4-2, 2.25) starts for Dunedin against All-Star LHP Damon Jones (2-3, 1.58) for the Threshers. The first pitch is set for 6:30 and the game broadcast will be available across the Dunedin Blue Jays Baseball Network powered by TuneIn Radio at 6:15 E.T.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.