Murphy's Asheville Dominance Demands Second POTW Nomination

May 20, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ROME, GA - The South Atlantic League today announced their weekly award winners for the week of May 12th which included Rome's Owen Murphy who struck out 11 Asheville Tourists over 6.1 innings Tuesday afternoon.

Murphy, who was the South Atlantic League's April Pitcher of the Month, allowed just three hits and walked none in his fourth winning decision of the year. In two Asheville road starts, the Braves no.5 farmhand struck out 22 Tourists in 11.1 innings (17.8 K/9) and surrendered just two earned runs (1.58 ERA). The Chicago native now leads the South Atlantic League in ERA (1.54), strikeouts (60), and WHIP (0.73).

Murphy's next start comes at home this week against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

