SoCon Baseball Tournament Returns to Fluor Field May 22 -26

May 20, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Southern Conference Baseball Tournament returns to Fluor Field for 2024! Catch the action of tournament and championship baseball as the SoCon's best battle it out to be crowned SoCon Champions!

The double-elimination tournament features all eight conference baseball teams beginning on Wednesday, May 22 as seeds five through eight duke it out in a single-elimination play-in-round for the right to compete in the conference's six-team double-elimination championship round Thursday through Sunday. Fireworks will follow Friday's fourth and final game! Each day's slate of games include:

Wednesday, May 22:

Game #1 - 3:00 p.m. - No. 5 Wofford vs. No. 8 The Citadel

Game #2 - 7:00 p.m. - No. 6 VMI vs. No. 7 Mercer

Thursday, May 23:

Game #3 - 3:00 p.m. - No. 4 Western Carolina vs. Winner Game #1

Game #4 - 7:00 p.m. - No. 3 ETSU vs. Winner Game #2

Friday, May 24:

Game #5 - 9:00 a.m. - No. 1 UNC-G vs. Game #3 Winner

Game #6 - 12:00 p.m. - No. 2 Samford vs. Game #4 Winner

Game #7 - 4: 00 p.m. - Game #4 Loser vs. Game #5 Loser

Game #8 - 7:30 p.m. - Game #3 Loser vs. Game #6 Loser

Saturday, May 25:

Game #9 - Game #5 Winner vs. Game #6 Winner

Game #10 - Game #7 Winner vs. Game #8 Winner

Game #11 - Game #9 Loser vs. Game #10 Winner

Sunday, May 26:

Game #12 - Game #9 Winner vs. Game #11 Winner

Game #13 - If necessary

The Southern Conference Champion will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Baseball Tournament, with the dream of advancing to Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series and a shot at the NCAA National Championship.

Day Tickets are available for each day of the Southern Conference Tournament, for the low price of just $15. The Day Ticket allows you to attend every game for the day in which you purchase.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.