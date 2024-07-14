Multiple Winterhawks Participating at Summer Development Camps

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to recognize 14 prospects who will represent their country and province at development camps this summer.

Nine Winterhawks prospects are participating in USA Hockey Summer Development Camps this month. Headlined by signed prospect Reed Brown, five 2008-born players are skating at the Boys 16 Player Development Camp from July 9-15 in Amherst, NY. The players experience a competitive, age-specific environment with on-ice training, drills, and competition, as well as off-ice training and strength & conditioning among other things.

Players from the USA Hockey Boys 16 Camp will be evaluated and chosen to play for the Under-17 Select Team playing in an international competition, the Five Nations Tournament, which takes place August 14-18, 2024 in Piešťany, Slovakia.

Winterhawks at USA Hockey Boys National 16 Player Development Camp

Last Name First Name Hometown WHL Draft Height Weight Position

Amrhein Landon Celina, Texas 2023 U.S. Priority Draft (1st round) 6'4 ¬Â³ 183 F

Brown Reed Tempe, Ariz. 2023 U.S. Priority Draft (1st round) 5'11" 165 F

Gustafson Jake San Jose, Calif. Listed Prospect 6'3" 170 F

McLaughlin Will Canmore, Alta. 2023 WHL Prospects Draft (5th round) 6'0 ¬Â³ 170 D

Wilfley Luke Englewood, Colo. 2023 U.S. Priority Draft (2nd round) 6'0 ¬Â³ 168 F

Three Portland prospects will participate in the under-16 development camp in Amherst, NY from July 17-22. This will be one of their first chances to showcase their abilities against other top 2009-born players in the country to USA Hockey brass.

Winterhawks at USA Hockey Boys National 15 Player Development Camp

Last Name First Name Hometown WHL Draft Height Weight Position

DiCarlo Tyler Anchorage, Alaska 2024 U.S. Priority Draft (1st round) 5'10 ¬Â³ 141 G

Schneider Freddie Edina, Minn. 2024 WHL Prospects Draft (10th round) 5'8" 141 F

Tran Jordan Mesa, Ariz. Listed Prospect 5'6 ¬Â³ 119 F

Rounding out the participants as USA Hockey camps, goaltender Morgan Stickney will attend the Girls National 16/17 Camp in Oxford, Ohio from July 19-24. This camp will serve as an evaluation-based camp to determine which of the 152 players will advance to skate in the USA Hockey Girls U18 Select Camp. Stickney is currently committed to play for Penn State University in 2026-27.

Winterhawks at USA Hockey Girls National 16/17 Player Development Camp

Last Name First Name Hometown WHL Draft Height Weight Position

Stickney Morgan Redondo Beach, Calif. 2023 WHL Prospects Draft (10th round) 5'8 ¬Â³ G

In Canada, five Winterhawks have already been named to summer provincial camp rosters. The five 2009-born prospects are competing for spots on their respective provincial team's roster for the 2024 WHL Cup this fall.

Jordin St. Louis, a signed Winterhawks prospect selected in the first round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, headlines the trio of players representing Alberta at its under-16 summer camp. This year's Team Alberta Summer Selection Camp was held at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer from July 1-7.

Winterhawks at Team Alberta U16 Summer Selection Camp

Last Name First Name Hometown WHL Draft Height Weight Position

Brebant Cash Fort McMurray, Alta. 2024 WHL Prospects Draft (5th round) 5'8 ¬Â³ 119 F

Reed Liam Edmonton, Alta. 2024 WHL Prospects Draft (4th round) 5'9" 150 D

St. Louis Jordin Airdrie, Alta. 2024 WHL Prospects Draft (1st round) 5'10" 141 F

"It was a dream come true to me. Portland was always a team I wanted to get drafted to."

Additionally, two Winterhawks will lace up at British Columbia's U16 Male Provincial Camp. The camp is part of a phased selection process for BC Hockey to evaluate and ultimately choose the team that will represent B.C. at the 2024 WHL Cup. This year's camp will take place in Chilliwack, B.C. from July 29 - August 1.

Winterhawks at Team British Columbis U16 Male Provincial Camp

Last Name First Name Hometown WHL Draft Height Weight Position

Clark Blake North Vancouver, BC 2024 WHL Prospects Draft (11th round) 5'10 ¬Â³ 140 G

Leibel Caden South Surrey, BC 2024 WHL Prospects Draft (4th round) 5'11" 156 F

Congratulations to all our prospects and good luck!

