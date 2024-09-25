Multiple 2024 Fightin Phils on Arizona Fall League Rosters

(Reading, PA) - Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that six members of the 2024 Reading Fightin Phils will participate in the upcoming Arizona Fall League.

Gabriel Rincones Jr., Jordan Dissin, Christian McGowan, Wesley Moore, Otto Kemp and Tristan Garnett will play for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the AFL, with play beginning on Monday, October 7. Other members from the Phillies organization joining them are Bryan Rincon, Wen-Hui Pan and 2022-23 Fightin Phil Griff McGarry.

Rincones, 23, returns to the Arizona Fall League for the second-straight season. He appeared in 59 games for the Fightin Phils in 2024, slashing .263/.357/.487 (.844 OPS). Rincones added 35 runs, 15 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, 29 RBI and was 20-27 in stolen bases this year. Rincones missed nearly three months as he was on the 60-day IL from Apr. 25 through July 19. Rincones split all of 2023, his first professional season, between Clearwater (A) and Jersey Shore (A+). The Phillies drafted Rincones in the third round of the 2022 draft out of Florida Atlantic. He appeared in 22 games for Scottsdale last fall, slashing .293/.426/.463 (.889 OPS) with a pair of home runs and 14 RBI. Rincones is the Phillies No. 11 ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Dissin, 22, joined the Fightin Phils for the last two weeks for the 2024 season. In his second full-professional season, Dissin appeared in 78 games with Jersey Shore (A+) and six with Reading (AA). Between the two stops, the catcher slashed .213/.342/.340 (.682 OPS). Behind the dish, Dissin posted a .990 fielding percentage and threw out 28% of would-be base stealers. Dissin spent all of 2023 with Clearwater (A), hitting .252, with four homers, and began his pro career in 2022 in 10 games for the FCL-Phillies (ROK). The Phillies selected Dissin in 12th round of the 2022 draft out of Saddleback Junior College in California. He is a native of Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

McGowan, 24, also returns to the fall league for the second-straight season. The right-handed pitcher was limited to just 11 appearances (nine starts) with Reading this season due to injuries. He posted an 0-4 record and 6.29 ERA, while striking out 39 hitters over 34.1 innings pitched. McGowan had multiple stints on the injured list this season, and made rehab appearances with Clearwater (A) and the FCL-Phillies (ROK). McGowan was limited to just nine games across four levels in 2023 as he rehabbed from surgery in 2022. McGowan pitched two games with Jersey Shore (A+) in 2022 and began his pro career in 2021 with the FCL-Phillies (ROK) and Clearwater (A). The Phillies took McGowan in the seventh round of the 2021 draft out of Eastern Oklahoma State Junior College. He appeared in four games with Scottsdale last fall and went 1-1, with 3.71 ERA. McGowan struck out 12 over 17-innings pitched.

Moore, 25, will be making his Arizona Fall League debut. The left-handed relief pitcher split the season between Jersey Shore (A+) and Reading (AA), getting called up to the Fightin Phils on May 7. Over 28 appearances between the two stops this season, Moore posted a 4.23 ERA. He struck out 33 over 27.2 innings pitched. Moore was on the injured list from May 18 to July 30. He finished the season strong, not allowing a run over his final nine appearances (9 IP), dating back to August 16. Moore split his first professional season in 2023 between Clearwater (A) and Jersey Shore (A+). He posted a 1.35 ERA over 42 appearances. The Phillies signed Moore as an undrafted free agent in November of 2022 after he pitched collegiate at Kansas State.

Garnett, 26, will also be making his fall-league debut. He spent the entire season with Reading (AA), posting a 2.87 ERA over 31 appearances. Garnett struck out 50 hitters over 37.2 innings pitched. The lefty missed two months on the injured list and made a rehab appearance with Clearwater (A). He allowed four runs over 0.2 IP on July 5 against Somerset, and when you factor that out, Garnett posted a 1.95 ERA over his other 30 appearances this season. Garnett split 2023 between Jersey Shore (A+) and Reading (AA), posting a 1.94 ERA over 46 appearances. The Phillies signed the left-handed reliever as an undrafted free agent in July of 2021 out of Cal State Dominguez Hills.

Kemp, 25, appeared in games with all four full-season levels in the Phillies system this season. He spent the most time in Reading (AA), appearing in 64 games with the Fightin Phils. After beginning the season on the injured list, Kemp appeared in five games with Clearwater (A) and 41 contests with Jersey Shore (A+). Kemp hit .333 with 22 RBI with the BlueClaws en route to being named the Phillies Minor League Hitter of the Month for May. Kemp was promoted to Reading on June 11 and slashed .258/.353/.476 (.829 OPS), while adding 38 runs, 12 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 39 RBI, and was 9-14 in stolen bases. Kemp hit his first career inside-the-park home run on July 4 against Somerset. The Phillies promoted Kemp to Lehigh Valley (AAA) on Sept. 6 and he appeared in 13 games with the IronPigs. He split 2023 between Clearwater and Jersey Shore, and began his professional career in 2022 with the FCL-Phillies (ROK) and Clearwater. The Phillies signed Kemp as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Point Loma Nazarene in California.

The 2024 Arizona Fall League begins Monday, October 7, and the regular season runs through Thursday, November 14. The championship is slated for Saturday, November 16. For the full-schedule, and to learn more about the Arizona Fall League, go to mlb.com/arizona-fall-league.

