Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits will be showing classic movie titles at Modern Woodmen Park for select dates now through the end of September. All tickets for "Movies at Modern Woodmen Park" will be just $5 and all the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Genesis Health Services Foundation. Movie seating will be in our seating bowl at 10% capacity and all seating locations will be socially distanced. Tickets can be purchased at our box office Monday through Friday from 9am-5pm, by calling our main office line at 563-324-3000 or online at the this link:

