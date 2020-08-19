Movie at the Ballpark Featuring Trolls Rescheduled for August 22

August 19, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





Dell Diamond is set to become the biggest movie theater in town as the Round Rock Express host a family movie night featuring a screening of Trolls on the stadium's videoboard on Saturday, August 22. Presented by Goodstock by Nolan Ryan, gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 7:30 p.m.

Thanks to Goodstock by Nolan Ryan, kids ages 12 and under that attend the showing of Trolls on Saturday, August 22 will receive a free hot dog and soda! Children will receive a voucher after entering Dell Diamond to exchange at the appropriate concession stand for their complimentary hot dog and soda.

Tickets to the originally scheduled Trolls showing on Friday, June 26 that was postponed due to weather will be honored on Saturday, August 22. Electronic tickets purchased for the original June 26 date have automatically been updated to be valid for the new August 22 date. Fans who printed their electronic tickets are encouraged to re-print their tickets prior to arrival at Dell Diamond.

Please visit RRExpress.com to purchase tickets and for more details on the screening of Trolls on Saturday, August 22 at Dell Diamond.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 19, 2020

Movie at the Ballpark Featuring Trolls Rescheduled for August 22 - Round Rock Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.