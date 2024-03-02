Motor City Rockers Top Blue Ridge 3-2 in Shootout

Fraser, MI - For only the second this season, the Motor City Rockers earned a 3-2 shootout win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday night.

The Rockers jumped out to a two nothing lead, before the Bobcats erased it in the third period thanks to incredible saves by Connor Green down the stretch.

Starting the scoring for Motor City was Josh Colton fresh off his 150th point last weekend. The puck was carried deep into the offensive zone by Danny Vanderwiel who charged towards the back of the net. As he approached the cage, he flicked a pass to Colten who drifted to the far post and fired a shot for a 1-0 lead and 10th goal of the season.

It was the only goal in the first period.

Motor City extended its lead in the second period six minutes in when Scott Coash received an outlet pass from Vanderwiel that he carried into the offensive zone. As he passed through the near side circle, Coash fired the puck to the short side for his 22nd of the season and a 2-0 lead.

Blue Ridge was able to chip into the lead on a puck fired from the far point by Cody Oakes midway through the second period that Rockers Goaltender Trevor Babin could not see due to a screen in front.

Newly acquired Nikita Ivashkin added to the lead with the lone goal in the third period that made it 2-2 with 6:01 to play in the final frame.

Blue Ridge's Connor Green and Babin both played well down the stretch as Green stopped 32 shots out of 34, and Babin stopped 37-out-of 39 entering the shootout.

The skills competition lasted four rounds with Blue Ridge sending Michael Redmon, Justin Daly, Ivashkin, and Joel Frazee up to face Babin. All attempts were stopped. Motor City sent Coash, Pavel Svintsov, TJ Delaney, and TJ Sneath who netted the game winner in the shoot out.

Motor City and Blue Ridge will play again on Saturday night at 6:05pm at Big Boy Arena in Fraser where the Rockers will honor anyone that works in education on Education Night. There will be a player skate after the game as well.

