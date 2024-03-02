FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

March 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at ELMIRA RIVER SHARKS

Elmira Takes A Bite Out of Binghamton, 6-3

by Jon Kliment

Elmira, NY -Elmira came into the weekend up 7 points over the Watertown Wolves looking for a chance to extend their lead as they had a back to back weekend against Binghamton and Watertown. With three points on the line Friday night against the Black Bears Elmira came into the game knowing they would have to be willing to push their attack and whether some of Binghamton's.

Both sides had chances through the first 20 minutes but with some crucial saves Sammy Bernard had an answer for every Black Bears attempt and on the other side Nolan Egbert kept things knotted up. A couple of posts were as close as either side would come through 20 minutes.

The second period started off with a bang as Dominic Dumas got a pass fired over from Darius Davidson and put it behind an out of position Egbert for the 1-0 lead. 6:40 later Cameron Clark for Binghamton took advantage of a shot off the back boards to tuck in the tying goal for Binghamton 1-1. In the second half of the period after each side swapped 5 on 3 power play opportunities Elmira found their footing as after a Trevor Neumann shot bounced out to Dustin Jesseau he passed the puck to a wide open Davide Gaeta to give Elmira the 2-1 lead. 3:10 later after a shooting gallery towards Egbert bounced a puck out to Mark Pozsar who buried it for a 3-1 lead for the River Sharks.

Bret Parker kept the surge going just shy of the halfway point in the third with a breakaway goal through Egbert's legs to give Elmira the 4-1 lead. However, Binghamton was no pushover and found a way to come back as Austin Thompson and Jake Schultz were both able to find the back of the net past Sammy Bernard. Unlike earlier matchups it was the River Sharks who found extra legs as Darius Davidson picked up a rebound of a Dominic Dumas shot and buried it behind Egbert for the 5-3 lead. A late empty net goal from the returning Elijah Wilson finished off the Bears 6-3.

Bernard stopped 31 of 34 for his 12th win of the season.

Elmira is back in action tomorrow night against the Watertown Wolves at 6:07pm. It is Hockey For All night with specialty jerseys available on DASH Auctions! Get your tickets on Ticketmaster, the Ticketmaster app, #FeartheFin

WYTHEVILLE BOBCATS at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Motor City Rockers Top Blue Ridge 3-2 In Shootout

by Ben Szilagy

Fraser, MI -For only the second this season, the Motor City Rockers earned a 3-2 shootout win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday night.

The Rockers jumped out to a two nothing lead, before the Bobcats erased it in the third period thanks to incredible saves by Connor Green down the stretch.

Starting the scoring for Motor City was Josh Colton fresh off his 150th point last weekend. The puck was carried deep into the offensive zone by Danny Vanderwiel who charged towards the back of the net. As he approached the cage, he flicked a pass to Colten who drifted to the far post and fired a shot for a 1-0 lead and 10th goal of the season.

It was the only goal in the first period.

Motor City extended its lead in the second period six minutes in when Scott Coash received an outlet pass from Vanderwiel that he carried into the offensive zone. As he passed through the near side circle, Coash fired the puck to the short side for his 22nd of the season and a 2-0 lead.

Blue Ridge was able to chip into the lead on a puck fired from the far point by Cody Oakes midway through the second period that Rockers Goaltender Trevor Babin could not see due to a screen in front.

Newly acquired Nikita Ivashkin added to the lead with the lone goal in the third period that made it 2-2 with 6:01 to play in the final frame.

Blue Ridge's Connor Green and Babin both played well down the stretch as Green stopped 32 shots out of 34, and Babin stopped 37-out-of 39 entering the shootout.

The skills competition lasted four rounds with Blue Ridge sending Michael Redmon, Justin Daly, Ivashkin, and Joel Frazee up to face Babin. All attempts were stopped. Motor City sent Coash, Pavel Svintsov, TJ Delaney, and TJ Sneath who netted the game winner in the shoot out.

Motor City and Blue Ridge will play again on Saturday night at 6:05pm at Big Boy Arena in Fraser where the Rockers will honor anyone that works in education on Education Night. There will be a player skate after the game as well.

GREEN STANDS TALL IN 3-2 SHOOTOUT DEFEAT

by Brett Wiseman

Fraser, MI -While the result may not have been exactly what the Blue Ridge Bobcats wanted, there was still much to enjoy and be proud of in a narrow 3-2 shootout defeat at the hands of the Motor City Rockers.

Connor Green stood on his head, and then some, beyond 65 minutes and through three rounds of a shootout. Green repeatedly made superhuman save after superhuman save down the stretch, giving the Bobcats their share of chances.

Green stopped 32 of 34 shots, and 3 of the 4 he faced in the shootout. Bobcats captain Cody Oakes scored on his former team, putting home a seeing eye wrist shot to cut the Motor City lead to 2-1 midway into the middle frame.

Nikita Ivashkin again came up clutch, tying the game on a redirect from Andrei Ivanov with just six minutes remaining in regulation.

Both teams meet again tomorrow night at 6:05.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Sea Wolves Rebrand to Biloxi Bonecrushers

by Matthew Hoard

Biloxi, MS - On rebrand night, the Wolves Den became the Dog House as the Sea Wolves transformed into their alternate identity as the Biloxi Bonecrushers in front of a crowd of over 3000.

The River Dragons would open up the game with authority as they netted the first 4 goals of the game against the Bonecrushers. Nolan Slachetka, Cody Wickline, Alex Jmaeff and Austin Daae would put the Dragons comfortably head after 20 minutes of play. Austin Daae would be the story of the game with 3 assists and 1 goal for 4 points in the first period.

The Bonecrushers would battle back in the second period with intensity on both sides of the puck. Holding Columbus to only one goal by Justin MacDonald. Joakim Nilsson would battle back and bury one from Justin Barr.

Columbus would lay it on thick in the 3rd period adding 2 goals by Hunter Bersani and Ryan Hunter. The third period would prove to be uneventful for the Bonecrushers as a last minute goal by Hugo Koch, assisted by Jackson Bond and Phillip Wong would be all that the fans would have to cheer about. The most exciting part of the period being a solid fight between Richard Pinkowski and Sequoia Swan which would result in a fist bump after serving their 5 minute majors for fighting.

Goalie for the Biloxi Bonecrushers,Joe Sheppard made 33 saves of 40 shot attempts. Breandan Colgan had an outstanding game facing 35 shots on goal and saving 33.

Third Star of the game was awarded to Cody Wickline with 1 goal and 1 assist. Second Star of the game was awarded to Justin MacDonald with 1 goal and 2 assists. Finishing as First Star of the game was Austin Daae with 1 goal and 3 assists.

The Sea Wolves continue their long homestand on March 6th and 7th when the Columbus River Dragons come back the Wolves Den. Followed up on the 8th with the Baton Rouge Zydeco taking a short ride to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

River Dragons Four Goals in First Period Led to Victory

by Tom Callahan

Biloxi, MS -The Columbus River Dragons rode a four-goal first period to a 7-2 win over the Biloxi Bone Crushers (aka Mississippi Sea Wolves) on Friday night at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum.

Columbus scored twice before the game was five minutes old, and four different River Dragons provided the goals as the team surged out to a 4-0 edge at the intermission. Austin Daae was in on all four goals, scoring once and adding three assists.

Justin MacDonald would tally a goal and two assists to extend his FPHL-record scoring streak to 29 games, amassing 24 goals and 43 assists for 67 points in that span.

The game is the only one of the weekend for Columbus, but the River Dragons and Sea Wolves will play a pair next week Wednesday and Thursday in Biloxi.

Notes:

Columbus has now scored six-or-more goals in 9 of its last 11 games.

The River Dragons top-ranked penalty kill was perfect again, going 2-for-2.

Against Mississippi, Columbus is 22-1 lifetime dating back to last season (9-0 this year).

Rookie defenseman Hugh Anderson picked up his first professional point with an assist on Ryan Hunter's third period goal.

The River Dragons will next play at home on Friday, March 8 at 7:35 pm against the Carolina Thunderbirds. It's Sensory Safe Night presented by Easterseals. Tickets for all remaining River Dragons home games are on sale now via the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

PORT HURON PROWLERS at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

HAT TRICKS, RATCLIFFE TOP PROWLERS IN SHOOTOUT, 6-5

by Doug Lattuca

Danbury, CT -Jacob Ratcliffe's game-winning goal in round four of the shootout propelled the Hat Tricks to a 6-5 victory Friday night in the opening game of a weekend trio with Port Huron. The Hat Tricks surrendered a two-goal lead late in the third, but Ratcliffe, as he did on Dec. 23 against the Prowlers, secured the game-winner. Ratcliffe missed Danbury's previous ten games due to an injury.

6:10 into the third period, Danbury's Bohdan Zinchenko beat Port Huron's netminder Ian Wallace through the five-hole to push the Hat Tricks' lead to 5-3, their second two-goal advantage of the night. However, Port Huron did not go away. At 2:02, Tucker Scantleberry steered the puck into the low right corner of the net to pull the Prowlers within one. With time winding down, forward Matt Graham jabbed the puck through the pads of Connor McCollum and into the back of the net to tie the game with three seconds remaining.

Neither team scored in the five-minute overtime and the game headed to a shootout. Through three rounds, Austin Fetterly for Port Huron and Danbury's Connor Woolley scored, setting up Ratcliffe for the winner in the bottom of the fourth.

Earlier in the game, at 11:46 of the first period, forward Brandon Stojcevski redirected a point shot from defenseman Josh Labelle to give Danbury a 1-0 lead. Just a minute later, forward Chase Harwell slithered through the defense and parked the puck in the top left corner of the net to give the Hat Tricks a 2-0 lead.

The Prowlers responded quickly. Forward Liam Freeborn got the Prowlers within one at 11:20 of the first. A little more than a minute later, at 12:38, Austin Fetterly evened the score at two. Prowlers d-man Austin Johnson sniped the Prowlers' third unanswered goal past McCollum on the power play to grant Port Huron its first and only lead of the night.

6:29 into the second period, while on the power play, captain Jonny Ruiz drilled the puck into the bottom left corner of the net on a pass from Woolley to level the score. At 4:25, the Hat Tricks struck on the power play again. Defenseman Josh Labelle's slap shot grazed off of a Prowler stick and in to reinstate Danbury's lead, 4-3. That is how the second period ended.

The Hat Tricks return to the ice Saturday night against Port Huron for the second game of the weekend three-in-three and the fifth game of a nine-game homestand.

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

THUNDERBIRDS DOMINATE ZYDECO, WIN 5-1

by Morgan King

Baton Rouge, LA -The Carolina Thunderbirds opened up the month of March with three points, as they cruised to a 5-1 win on the road over the Baton Rouge Zydeco Friday night.

The Thunderbirds jumped out to an early lead at 9:40 into the first period with a goal from Dawson Baker, beating Greg Hussey to make it 1-0. Minutes later, Clay Keeley would record his second of the year to make it 2-0 at 14:17 of the period. At the end of the first period, Carolina led in shots 16-4.

Heading into the second period, Carolina's offense would continue where it left off, picking up a goal from Jiri Pestuka, just 1:14 into the period to make it 3-0. Jan Salak would add one more for Carolina midway through the period, giving the Thunderbirds a 4-0 lead.

In the final period of the game, Carolina led in shots 34-23. The Thunderbirds fifth and final goal came at 13:07 from Jacob Schnapp to make it 5-0. Baton Rouge would go on to end the shutout for Cody Karpinski, who was 53 seconds away from his first shutout of the year to make it 5-1.

Both teams will finish off the final game of the weekend series tomorrow night at 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.