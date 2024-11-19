Motor City Rockers Announce Leadership Change

November 19, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser, MI - The Motor City Rockers organization and Team President Scott Brand have parted ways.

Scott joined the Rockers with extensive hockey experience and played a role in the success of the team this season and last season. His efforts contributed to fostering connections within the community and supporting the team's growth during his time with the organization.

The Motor City Rockers extend their gratitude to Scott for his contributions and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.

As the Rockers move forward, we remain focused on continuing to deliver an exciting and competitive hockey experience for our fans and community.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2024

Motor City Rockers Announce Leadership Change - Motor City Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.