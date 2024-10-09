Motor City Rockers Announce Coaching Change

October 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Fraser, MI - Fraser Michigan's Single A Professional Hockey team, the Motor City Rockers announce the departure of Head Coach Gordie Brown. Brown has resigned to pursue an exciting new career opportunity. Motor City Rockers team president, Scott Brand said, "First and foremost, we wish Gordie the best of luck in his new endeavors, this organization will always be grateful for the commitment and the groundwork he has laid out. We are very happy he will be able to spend more time with his family and his new opportunity will put him and them in a better position." Brown lead the team to the division finals last season.

Looking ahead, The Rockers are excited to welcome Steve Shannon as their new Head Coach. Shannon is considered "legendary" to many in the hockey world. With an impressive 48 years of coaching experience, Steve has a wealth of knowledge across all levels of the sport-from pro hockey to youth and adult leagues. His coaching journey began in 1971, and he has since coached for teams like the Motor City Mechanics, Port Huron Fighting Falcons, and Belle Tire Lightning as well as spending many years coaching in the Midget Major levels. Shannon is very excited to take the reins as the head coach and is "Planning on [the Motor City Rockers] to be a very tough and physical team this season."

Team President, Scott Brand shared, "The Rockers are incredibly fortunate to have a head coach with Steve's background and connections in the hockey world, particularly here in the Greater Detroit Area and the Midwest. Steve is going to bring honest hardnosed hockey to Big Boy Arena and will continue to build on our team's winning tradition. Steve knows the game, understands what it takes to win at this level, as it's important to our organization. He will make the players better; he develops hockey players and young men."

Steve's deep roots in Metro Detroit hockey, including running a conditioning camp for 18 years, means he's already familiar with many of the players on the roster. His long-standing involvement in the area has given him the opportunity to skate with players across all levels in the region, making him a perfect fit for the team and community.

Steve's experience, passion, and connection to the local hockey scene will elevate the Rockers as we enter this exciting new season.

