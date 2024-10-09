rowlers Campers Visit Motor City

October 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







For the second-straight season, the Port Huron Prowlers and Motor City Rockers will face off in an exhibition game. After a 4-2 Rockers preseason win last year at McMorran Place, they'll play at Big Boy Arena.

The Prowlers open camp with eight returners from last year's team hitting the ice on day one. The battle for the crease will be fierce with incumbent Makar Sokolov getting competition from experienced pro netminders Valtteri Nousiainen and Yoshihiro Kuroiwa and rookie Patrick Aalto. On the blue line, veterans Alex Johnson and Bryan Parsons lead the way with collegiate signing Brett Lockhart returning for his first full pro season. New captain Austin Fetterly and a healthy Matt Graham anchor the forward group that also sees Tucker Scantlebury and Daniel Chartrand each back for their third season.

The Rockers will also have an interesting battle in between the pipes as Trevor Babin isn't expected to be in the FPHL this season. That leaves backup Ricky Gonzalez competing with rookies Bryn Sommerfeldt and Noah Maikisch. Former Prowler Sam Gagnon looks to be a top forward after the Rockers dealt away franchise leading scorers Scott Coash and Declan Conway while TJ Sneath, TJ Delaney and Pavel Svintsov weren't listed on the team's opening camp roster. Collegiate signing Avery Smith had a strong end to last season after turning pro and will try to continue that momentum this year. On the back end, Empire Division All Stars Josh Colten and Jameson Milam return as do Ryan Rotondi and the re-acquired Devon Fields.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Elliot Van Orsdel (F) - The rookie out of the University of Southern Maine gets a second life after being released by the Binghamton Black Bears on Tuesday. This game is an opportunity he didn't get in Binghamton; competition against a true opponent.

Rockers - Wil Campbell (D) - A collegiate signing out of Indiana Tech (ACHA) last season, Campbell only got into one game down the stretch. It will be even tougher this year to crack a very experienced blue line and this game will be his biggest opportunity to show he belongs.

STAT CENTRAL

13 players who appeared in the preseason game last year for the Prowlers also played at least one regular season game for the team. The same was true for 11 Rockers

GAME SCHEDULE

Oct. 12, 7:05 P.M. at Big Boy Arena (Fraser, MI)

The game will be available to watch live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

