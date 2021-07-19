MoonDogs Sweep Huskies with Thrilling Shutout Victory

DULUTH, Minn.Â - The Mankato MoonDogs (32-15) are headed into the All-Star Break with some momentum after a 1-0 shutout victory over the Duluth Huskies (19-27) at Wade Stadium to secure a two-game sweep.

The game was deadlocked at a pitchers duel all afternoon asÂ Luke YoungÂ (Midland College) and Duluth starterÂ Cameron PoolÂ (Murray State College) matched each other pitch-for-pitch to start the game.

Pool's day was done after five shutout innings whileÂ Luke YoungÂ pitched seven masterful innings not allowing any runs while allowing just five hits.

The Mankato offense would pick up their hurler when they cracked the scoreboard for the game's only run in the seventh inning with an RBI single with bases-loaded byÂ Evan BerkeyÂ (Evansville) to scoreÂ Justin BoydÂ (Oregon State).

Carson HamroÂ (UCLA) was tasked with holding the 1-0 lead for the final two innings and the freshman answered the call as he faced the minimum in both innings, ending the game with a double-play ball to lockdown Mankato's second shutout victory in their last five games with a 1-0 win.

Luke YoungÂ earned his fifth winning decision of the season whileÂ Carson HamroÂ picked up his second save.

The MoonDogs next game will be on Thursday, July 22 when they host the Eau Claire Express at ISG Field for the start of another two-game series. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

