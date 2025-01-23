Montréal Victoire to Host Second Annual Duel at the Top Game at Bell Center

January 23, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced today that they will host the second annual Duel at the Top game, presented in partnership with Air Canada, at the Bell Centre on Saturday, March 1, at 2:00 p.m. ET, when they face off against the Boston Fleet.

Last season, Montréal set a new world attendance record for a women's professional ice hockey game in the inaugural Duel at the Top contest against Torontow hen 21,105 fans packed the sold-out Bell Centre.

"We had the privilege of playing in front of a world-record crowd at the Bell Centre last season, creating unforgettable moments for fans and players alike," said Danièle Sauvageau, General Manager of the Montréal Victoire. "We're excited to return to this iconic venue and experience that incredible energy again. Our fans are the best in the PWHL, and we know they'll show up in droves to make this another remarkable experience for everyone involved."

Victoire goalkeeper Ann-Renée Desbiens expects emotions to run as high as they did at the first game at the Bell Centre. "It was so loud last season at the Bell Centre, and I think it will be just as loud this time. What's more, those in attendance are in for a treat, as the team is playing very well, and we'll be welcoming our great rivals from Boston."

Attendees will also have the chance to win prizes as Air Canada employees will be present during the game to surprise hockey fans with t-shirts, giveaways, and more.

Tickets for this game are included in the Victoire season ticket package. Season Ticket Members have until Monday, Jan. 27 at 9:00 AM to choose their seats and will receive further details via email. They will also have priority access to purchase additional tickets. Half Season Ticket Package Holders and Victoire newsletter subscribers will then be able to purchase their tickets before sales to the general public, beginning on Jan. 30 at noon.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2025

Montréal Victoire to Host Second Annual Duel at the Top Game at Bell Center - Montreal Victoire

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.