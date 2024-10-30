Montréal Victoire to Face Ottawa Charge at Québec City's Videotron Centre January 19

October 30, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







QUÉBEC CITY, QC - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) will take Québec City by storm in 2025, as the Montréal Victoire will host the Ottawa Charge for a regular-season game at the Videotron Centre on Sunday, January 19 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The official announcement was made on Wednesday morning during a press conference held at the Videotron Centre in the presence of Victoire goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens and Victoire Business Operations Director Marie-Christine Boucher, along with Gestev President Martin Tremblay.

This will mark the PWHL's first visit to the provincial capital and to the Videotron Centre, which has a capacity of over 18,000 for hockey. For Montréal, this will mark a fourth game in a neutral or alternate venue after games at Scotiabank Arena (Toronto), the Bell Centre (Montréal), as well as PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh) during the league's inaugural season.

The Montréal Victoire is extremely happy to play a game in a world-class arena in such a passionate hockey market, and we are fortunate to count on the expertise of Gestev to make it a magnificent event. Emotions ran high on many occasions during our first season, and we are certain that the people of Québec City will share new and very special moments with our players, said Boucher.

We are thrilled to host the PWHL for the first time at the Videotron Centre, added Tremblay. The enthusiasm that the people of Québec City have for women's hockey is undeniable, and we are excited to offer this unique occasion for people to attend a high-level professional hockey game.

I can say without a doubt that my teammates Marie-Philip Poulin and Catherine Dubois, and myself have all circled this date on our calendars. It will be very special for us to play a game in Québec City, so close to our families and loved ones, declared Desbiens.

Québec City is a fantastic hockey market. The presence of girls' hockey teams at the International Pee-Wee Tournament proves that people here have been supporting women's hockey for quite some time now, and we look forward to playing our best hockey in front of them, added the Clermont, QC native.

Individual tickets for this game will go on sale on Friday, November 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Fans will be able to purchase tickets starting at $35.

Montréal Victoire Season Ticket Members, along with fans who have signed up for the Victoire, Videotron Centre or Québec Remparts newsletters will receive priority access to the sale this Thursday.

