Montréal and Mikyla Grant-Mentis Team up for Another Season

June 28, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - PWHL Montréal announced on Friday that the club has re-signed forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis to a one-year Standard Player Agreement for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

Grant-Mentis (5'6 ") arrived in Montréal as a free agent late in the season and scored two goals in seven games. The 25-year-old Brampton, ON native also registered an assist in the team's three playoff games, spending precious minutes on the ice. She began the season and her PWHL career in Ottawa where she joined the team as a training camp invite and went on to record three assists in six games.

She spent her NCAA career with the Merrimack College Warriors, scoring 52 goals, while assisting on 56 others in 137 games. Prior to the PWHL, Grant-Mentis played three full seasons in the PHF between Buffalo and Toronto where she earned league MVP honors in 2021.

"Mikyla helped our team from the moment she got to Montréal last season," explained General Manager Danièle Sauvageau. "We are bringing back a player who raises her level of play when the stakes are high, as she showed us during the final stretch of our season and during the playoffs."

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

