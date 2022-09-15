Monteverde Masterful, But Blue Wahoos Blanked 1-0 by Biloxi
September 15, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos had plenty of opportunities, but couldn't come through with a big hit as they fell 1-0 to the Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday night for their third consecutive loss.
The Blue Wahoos were 0-for-11 with men in scoring position, including 0-for-4 with four strikeouts with the bases loaded, as they were unable to take advantage of a strong start from Patrick Monteverde.
Monteverde, in his final appearance of the regular season, struck out seven Biloxi batters over 5.2 scoreless innings. He traded zeroes with Shuckers starter Brandon Knarr (W, 4-6) until Biloxi finally broke through in the seventh.
Jorge Mercedes (L, 0-1) stranded an inherited runner for the final out of the sixth, but issued a leadoff walk to Yeison Coca in the seventh. Coca followed with a pair of stolen bases to advance to third, and Corey Ray brought him home with a sacrifice fly to put the Shuckers ahead 1-0.
Pensacola loaded the bases in the eighth and drew two walks in the ninth, but Zach Vennaro (S, 11) put away the Blue Wahoos with back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.
The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Friday evening. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on Pensacola's Playlist 94.5 (radio), MiLB.tv (streaming), Blab TV (television) and YurView FL (cable). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.
