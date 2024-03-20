Modern Woodmen Park Voted "Best Minor League Ballpark"

March 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - 11 years ago, USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards named Davenport's Modern Woodmen Park the "Best Minor League Ballpark" in America. This Spring, USA TODAY 10Best decided to re-ask the question and again Modern Woodmen Park was voted the "Best Minor League Ballpark" in America!

Selected by a panel of the publication's editors and industry experts, the home of the Quad Cities River Bandits claimed the top spot as one of the 20 nominated ballparks and one of just four at the Single-A or High-A levels.

"All of us with the River Bandits are appreciative and humbled to go two-for-two in being named the best Minor League ballpark in America by USA Today 10Best," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "There are so many great ballparks across the country and for Quad Cities, one of the smaller markets in Minor League Baseball, to beat out great ballparks in heavily populated NFL cities such as Las Vegas, Nashville, Charlotte and Buffalo is really a testament both to our awesome fans and to Kansas City Royals fans throughout the country as well as our wonderful partnership with the City of Davenport. Our season starts April 5 against the South Bend Cubs and I can't wait to personally welcome everyone back to the best ballpark in America."

"Modern Woodmen Park is a great asset in our community," said Modern Woodmen of America President and CEO Jerry Lyphout. "We're proud to sponsor this family-friendly venue. It fits our organization's mission to improve quality of life for our members and their communities very well."

This year's marks Modern Woodmen Park's second USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award after the ballpark earned the distinction in the publication's last ranking in 2013. The accolade is just the latest for the historic venue which, since the Quad Cities franchise was purchased by Main Street Baseball in 2007, has been named one of the nation's best by the likes of Bleacher Report, Ballpark Digest, and Parade Magazine.

