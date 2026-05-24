@mls Sunday to Remember! Last Games Before World Cup!
Published on May 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
MLS Sunday Doubleheader on FOX.
ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â @intermiamicf vs. @PhiladelphiaUnion: 7pm ET ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â @LAFC vs. @SoundersFC: 9pm ET
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Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2026
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