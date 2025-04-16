MLS NEXT: GA CUP: U16 ROUND OF 16 - Nashville SC vs LA Galaxy

April 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT present the 2025 Generation adidas Cup - the most expansive and competitive edition in the tournament's history. This elite international youth competition brings together 80 of the world's top teams, representing 14 countries across four continents. Global powerhouses like FC Bayern, Inter Milan, and Palmeiras clash with the best MLS academies, all battling for supremacy at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from April 12-20. The future of the global game is here - and it all unfolds live on @mls @MLSNext 16-Apr 10:00 AM U16 Round of 16 - Nashville SC vs LA Galaxy 16-Apr 12:00 PM U16 Round of 16 - Portland Timbers vs KRC Genk 16-Apr 2:00 PM Round of 16 - Girls Academy Red vs Manchester City F.C 16-Apr 5:00PM Round of 16 - Atlanta United vs Inter Milan

Major League Soccer y MLS NEXT presentan la Copa Generación adidas 2025, la edición más grande y competitiva en la historia del torneo. Esta competencia juvenil internacional reúne a 80 de los mejores equipos del mundo, representando a 14 países en cuatro continentes. Nombres globales como FC Bayern, Inter de Milán y Palmeiras se enfrentan a las mejores academias de la MLS, todos luchando por la gloria en IMG Academy en Bradenton, Florida, del 12 al 20 de abril. El futuro del fútbol mundial está aquí y se puede ver atraves de @mls @MLSNext

16 de abril, 10:00 a. m., octavos de final - Nashville SC vs LA Galaxy 16 de abril, 12:00 p. m., octavos de final - Portland Timbers vs KRC Genk 16 de abril, 2:00 p. m., octavos de final - Girls Academy Red vs Manchester City F.C 16 de abril, 5:00 p. m., octavos de final - Atlanta United vs Inter Milan

