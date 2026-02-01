MLS MVP and Golden Boot WINNER!: BEST of Nashville Legend Hany Mukhtar
Published on February 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC YouTube Video
Check out the Nashville SC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from February 1, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC's Preseason Exhibition at Birmingham Legion FC Postponed
- Nashville SC at CF Montréal October 24 Match Time Announced
- Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls at GEODIS Park Moved to November 1
- Nashville SC Buys out Portion of Forward Tyler Boyd's Contract
- Nashville SC Adds Chris Little to Coaching Staff