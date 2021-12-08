MLB Veteran Tim Federowicz Named Tacoma Rainiers Manager

December 8, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - Tim Federowicz, a former Major League catcher in parts of nine seasons, has been named by the Seattle Mariners as Manager of the Tacoma Rainiers (Triple-A West). Federowicz, 34, becomes the 11th manager of the club in the "Rainiers" era and Seattle affiliation (since 1995), following his retirement as a player over 13 seasons and 1,000 professional games played. 2021 Rainiers manager Kristopher Negron will assume first base coaching duties for Seattle this season.

Federowicz was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2008 after three seasons at the University of North Carolina. His Major League debut came with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 11, 2011; after beginning that season at Double-A with the Red Sox and a mid-season trade to L.A. All told, Federowicz donned a Major League uniform for the Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers between 2011 and 2019, throwing out 31% of big league base-stealers, three percent higher than league average over that time. His playing career came to a close in 2021, splitting time between the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A West) and the United States Olympic team, earning a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 games.

While joining the Mariners as a first-time manager in Tacoma, Federowicz was a frequent opponent of the Rainiers during his playing career. He suited up for former PCL rivals Albuquerque, El Paso, Iowa, Sacramento, Fresno and Nashville between 2011 and 2019, appearing in 26 games against Tacoma. A .288 career minor league hitter over 3,500 plate appearances, Federowicz lifted 109 career home runs at all levels.

The remainder of the 2022 Tacoma Rainiers coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from December 8, 2021

MLB Veteran Tim Federowicz Named Tacoma Rainiers Manager - Tacoma Rainiers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.