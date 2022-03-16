MLB Announces Return of Pacific Coast League Name

Major League Baseball today announced the return of the historical Pacific Coast League (PCL) name, replacing the regionalized Triple-A West title used during the 2021 season.

A new logo for the PCL was also unveiled.

"We're thrilled MLB has realized the importance and significance of the original league names," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. The PCL certainly has deep roots in Albuquerque and this is something we can all celebrate."

Founded in 1903, the Pacific Coast League has been home to some of baseball's greats: Joe DiMaggio, Tony Gwynn, Willie McCovey and Ted Williams. Notable names to play in Albuquerque include Mike Piazza, Pedro Martinez, Joc Pederson and Trevor Story.

