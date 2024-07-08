Mitchell Martin Commits to the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees

July 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Mitchell Martin with the Kitchener Rangers

Kitchener, ON - The University of Ottawa announced on Thursday, July 4th that Mitchell Martin has committed to continue his studies and play hockey with uOttawa Gee Gee's.

Martin is the first player on the Rangers to commit to a university this offseason. He spent his entire OHL career with Kitchener where he accumulated 40 goals and 92 points in his 133 regular season games played over three seasons. The 6-foot-4 power forward made his mark in the postseason in his previous two seasons as he went a point-per-game in both 2022 and 2023 with 11 goals and 21 points.

uOttawa finished the regular season third in the East and went the distance to the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) semi-final before their season came to a close. Martin will be a great asset to the Gee Gee's lineup in the fall.

