Missoula PaddleHeads Set to Host Second Annual Turkey Curling Fundraiser to Support Can the Cats Food Drive

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads are thrilled to announce the return of their second annual Turkey Curling Fundraiser, set for Saturday, November 16th, from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Glacier Ice Rink. As part of this year's Can the Cats food drive, a friendly food donation competition leading up to the annual Griz-Cat football game, this event provides an opportunity for the community to come together for a fun and impactful cause. This event benefits the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center and is presented by the Missoula PaddleHeads and the Missoula Curling Club.

Participants can join the event by bringing $25 worth of Thanksgiving dinner food items or donating $25 in cash to support local families in need. To kick off the giving season, the Missoula PaddleHeads have already donated $10,000 worth of turkeys for the second consecutive year. With the donation, attendees will enjoy a "learn-to-curl" lesson, have the chance to participate in Turkey Curling, and enter to win exciting prizes from event supporters.

The first 25 people to pre-register will receive a PaddleHeads Post gift card located at 140 N Higgins, customers can purchase a variety of exclusive Missoula PaddleHeads merchandise, University of Montana gear, and other Montana-themed gifts and souvenirs. Perfect for holiday shopping, the PaddleHeads Post will also serve as an official Can the Cats drop-off site, starting Monday, November 11th, for anyone who cannot attend the event but still wishes to contribute.

"As we approach the colder months, Missoula Food Bank & Community Center sees a higher need for our services due to holiday expenses and rising heating bills." said Amy Allison, MFB&CC Executive Director. "Turkey Curling brings the community together to help nourish our neighbors this winter. The Paddlehead's turkey donation helps make our Turkey Distribution Day possible to ensure holiday meals are available for all families in our community.

To secure your spot for this unique event, visit GoPaddleHeads.com to pre-register. Spaces are limited, so don't miss out on an opportunity to enjoy an evening of fun, community spirit, and giving back. Join us for a night of curling for a cause on November 16th, and let's make a difference together!

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise!

