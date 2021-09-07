Missoula Cruises to Series Win Behind 16 Run Effort

Great Falls, MT.- The Great Falls Voyagers would jump on the board first in the opening inning of action Monday in the rubber match of a 3-game set at Centene Stadium opposite the Missoula PaddleHeads. The Voyagers were looking to end their home slate on a high note to win their second straight series against Missoula on their home field. The PaddleHeads would make sure that did not take place behind a huge offensive performance.

After a scoreless first, the PaddleHeads attack would come alive in the next 4 innings scoring 13 unanswered runs to run out to a sizable advantage. It would prove to be to much for Great Falls to overcome as Missoula would come away with a 16-6 victory in their final regular season road game.

Chris Eusay would begin the offensive barrage in the second with a 2-run single that gave Missoula their first lead at 2-1. It would signify the beginning of the end for Great Falls as Missoula would put runs on the board in four consecutive innings from the second through the fifth.

After plating 3 more in the third, Missoula started to pull away in the next half inning thanks to a 4-run rally.

Zach Almond brought the first run home on a single prior to the big swing in the inning. Two batters later, Dean Nevarez would launch a towering 3-run blast to left to give Missoula a 10-1 lead. Nevarez would knock in another run an inning later on a sacrifice fly as part of another 4-run rally that made the score 13-1. Nevarez finished 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs.

Nick Gatewood would round out the scoring in the top of the ninth on a double down the right field line to score a pair that made the score 16-1. The 2 RBIs would bring Gatewood's total to 90 on the season joining Zach Almond as the only players on the team with 90 driven in.

The run production would be plenty for starter Mason Schwellenbach who turned in another solid outing in 5 2/3. The Michigan native would retire 9 batters in a row in one stretch from the third through the fifth allowing only 2 runs total. Schwellenbach is 2-0 in his last 3 starts finishing with 22 strikeouts and only 7 walks in his last 21 1/3 innings pitched.

The PaddleHeads (62-31) (27-18) will now turn their attention to the final 3 games of the regular season opposite the Billings Mustangs (44-49) (27-19). It will be an important series for Billings who will have a chance to play their way into the Northern Division playoffs opposite Missoula. If the Mustangs win 2 games in the set, they will win the second half pennant in the North and clinch a playoff berth. If Missoula wins the second half, the Idaho Falls Chukars would clinch a playoff berth.

Action between the Mustangs, and PaddleHeads is set to begin on Wednesday from the Garden City. Catch all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

