Mississippi Mud Monsters Sign Left-Handed Pitcher Zack Morris

February 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have found the perfect addition to their pitching staff, signing left-handed pitcher Zack Morris for the upcoming season. Whether it's on the mound or navigating Bayside-I mean, the Frontier League-Morris knows how to take control of the situation and come out on top.

A native of Cabot, Arkansas, Morris has been shutting down hitters since high school. At Cabot High School, he posted a 2.00 ERA over three seasons and helped lead the Panthers to a 2017 Class 7A state championship. As a junior, he dominated with a 1.25 ERA, six wins, and 63 strikeouts over 50.1 innings. His ability to rise to the occasion earned him a spot in the prestigious 2018 Area Code Games, along with selections to the 2017-18 All-USA Arkansas Baseball Team and the 2018 Class 7A All-State team.

Morris then took his talents to the college ranks, spending four seasons at the University of Arkansas, where he played a key role in the Razorbacks' record-breaking strikeout totals. He later transferred to Texas Christian University (TCU) for his final collegiate season. Over his college career, he made 61 appearances, compiling an 8-5 record with three saves-all while making opposing batters freeze like Jessie Spano after one too many caffeine pills.

After college, Morris brought his talents to the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League in 2024, where he wasted no time proving he belonged. In seven appearances (one start), he tossed 17.1 innings with a 3.63 ERA, 16 strikeouts, and just two walks-keeping hitters off-balance like Zack Morris pulling off another last-minute scheme.

Mud Monsters manager Jay Pecci believes Morris is a great fit for the team.

"Zack is a versatile pitcher who brings experience, poise, and command to the mound," Pecci said. "He's comfortable in high-pressure situations and knows how to attack hitters effectively. We're excited to add him to our roster and look forward to seeing him contribute this season."

With Morris now in the mix, the Mud Monsters have landed a pitcher who knows how to take charge-whether it's carving up hitters or getting out of a jam just in time. And while it's unclear if he'll be bringing an AC Slater-style handshake to the clubhouse or if he's got a Screech-like statistical breakdown of every hitter, one thing is for sure: opposing batters better be ready, or they'll be Saved by the K.

