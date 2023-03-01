Mississippi Braves Single-Game Tickets on Sale Friday, March 3

PEARL- Mississippi Braves single-game tickets for the 2023 season go on sale to the general public Friday, March 3 at 3:00 pm. Fans can purchase tickets to all 69 home games at MississippiBraves.com/tickets via Ticketmaster, TM app, or Trustmark Park Box Office.

Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets online and use the mobile ticketing option. Digital ticketing provides a safe, convenient, and secure way to use and share game tickets. It also helps prevent lost, forgotten, and fraudulent tickets and provides a contactless entry solution for all fans coming through the Trustmark Park gates.

By purchasing tickets in advance, fans guarantee their seat and save from the day-of-game price.

Advanced ticket prices for all regular-season games will remain the same in 2023:

Club Level - $25

Diamond Level - $15

Field Level - $10

GA/Reserved - $7

Grass Berm - $5

**All ticket levels increase for day-of-game sales**

Once again, in 2023, the Mississippi Braves will offer a military (active/retired/veterans) discount for all home games.

For more information about mobile ticketing, visit mississippibraves.com/tickets/digital.

Opening Day for the Mississippi Braves is Friday, April 7, at 6:35 pm against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park. Fans can guarantee their seat with 2023 season tickets. Also currently available are flex plans, group tickets, suite nights, and sponsorship opportunities. View ticket options HERE. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

The Mississippi Braves begin their 2023 campaign with a three-game opening weekend, April 7-9, against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park. Season and group tickets, flex plans, and sponsorship opportunities are available now.

