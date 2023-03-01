Barons to Host National Anthem Auditions on March 15th, 2023

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Barons will host National Anthem auditions for the 2023 season on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023, from 4:00pm - 7:00pm.

People auditioning are expected to perform an a-capella version of "The Star-Spangled Banner." The performance should last no longer than two minutes and thirty seconds.

The Barons will also be accepting virtual auditions for the 2023 season. All virtual auditions must be submitted via email. Virtual auditions should be sent to cbarnhill@barons.com.

If submitting a virtual audition, please include the following information in the email:

Performer/Group Name

Contact's Email Address

Contact's Phone Number

Previously Performed at Regions Field (Yes/No)

Virtual auditions will be accepted through March 15th, 2023.

National Anthem performance opportunities are extremely limited and not guaranteed. All submissions will be reviewed.

Please RSVP by emailing cbarnhill@barons.com.

The Barons open the season on April 7th, 2023, against the Tennessee Smokies. The Barons will have their first home game of the season on April 11th, 2023, against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

For any questions in reference to National Anthem Auditions, please contact Chance Barnhill at cbarnhill@barons.com.

For any media inquiries related to the auditions, please contact Chance Barnhill at media@barons.com or cbarnhill@barons.com.

Updates on the 2023 season and National Anthem Auditions can be found through the Barons' social media pages or at www.barons.com.

For any questions, please contact Chance Barnhill via phone at 205.703.4313 or email at media@barons.com.

