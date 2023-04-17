Mississippi Braves Homestand Highlights - April 18-23 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves begin a six-game home series tomorrow, April 18 at 6:05 pm against the Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A Affiliate, Tampa Bay Rays). The homestand features great promotions, including Education Day, back-to-back fireworks shows, and a jersey auction for Autism Awareness. Several regular promotions are back as well, including Bark in the Park, Truckworx Thirsty Thursday, and Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day.

Tuesday, April 18 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:05 pm CT

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to the game! Well-behaved, socialized dogs are welcome to enjoy giveaways, dog-related vendors and more throughout the game, presented by Hollywood Feed!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Domingo Robles vs. LHP Jacob Lopez

Wednesday, April 19 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 11:05 am CT

Education Day: The Mississippi Braves host several school field trips on Education Day, presented by Two Mississippi Museums -Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History! There will be mobile displays and educational materials for attendees.

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel vs. LHP Mason Montgomery

Thursday, April 20 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: Bring your thirst, because 16 oz. beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Truckworx Two-for-One Day: Trucking industry professionals receive buy one, get one free Diamond or Field Level tickets with a CDL or business card!

Live Trivia: The Farm Bureau Grill will host live trivia from 5:30 to 6:30 pm!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Tanner Gordon vs. RHP Anthony Molina

Friday, April 21 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for an exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by William Carey University!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: $10K is on the line after the game, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark Bank!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Scott Blewett vs. RHP Cole Wilcox

Saturday, April 22 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by MS Department of Rehab!

Autism Awareness Night & Jersey Auction: On "Autism Night," custom jerseys will be worn by the players & coaches that will be auctioned off during the game. There will also be a puzzle giveaway for early arriving fans.

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila vs. RHP Sean Hunley

Sunday, April 23 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 2:05 pm CT

Sunday Family Funday: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park, presented by Raising Cane's! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher! Tickets must be purchased at M-Braves box office.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game, presented by TrustCare!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Domingo Robles vs. LHP Jacob Lopez

